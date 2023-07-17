Jane Birkin, one of the references of French culture, dies

with the death of Jane Birkin One of the most colossal female pop icons of French culture of the 20th century and one of the most respected artists of her generation disappears.

Anglo-French singer and actress Jane Birkin He died this Sunday at the age of 76 in France, the country where he developed most of his career. She was born in London at the end of 1946, but settled in France since she was twenty, she was found lifeless this Sunday at her Parisian home, according to the agency Reuters.

The Franco-British did not need anything more than her appearances in various films such as “Blow Up” or the erotic thriller “The pool“, in addition to his iconic “Je t’aime… moi non plus” censored by the Vatican and the BBC, to become a sensual icon of the time. Despite all the scandals and commotion that she generated in the Europe of those days, Jane never wanted to limit herself to the image of her as a sensual woman, although Serge Gainsbourghis partner during that time, did not always make it easy for him.

He came to consolidate a film career that would end up around 70 titles, including some signed by the most renowned filmmakers on the French scene; of Jean-Luc Godard a Bertrand Tavernier, Alain Resnais of Belgium Agnes Vardain addition to the Californian James Ivoryfor which he would star already in 1998 “A soldier’s daughter never cries“.

The last performance of Birkin on Spanish soil was on July 19, 2022 in the Greek Festival in Barcelona. The artist had already faced leukemia and a very recent stroke, but she was able to boast of an album of her own composition, “Oh!, sorry, you were sleeping…” (December 2020). It was his first record foray in twelve years, since “winter children” (2008), a very confessional album about childhood longings that did not enjoy great popularity among critics.

The singer and actress has managed to leave her mark with her work, and to stay forever in the collective imagination and pop culture with that English with a strong and undisguised French accent had become one of the characteristic features of Jane Mallory Birkinjust like his tenuous and fragile intonation, as in a small voice.