Janelle Monáe shares the erotically charged clip of “Lipstick Lover”

“Lipstick Lover” is a sensual song that plunges us once again into Monáe’s universe, full of rhythm and at the same time a certain soulful intimacy from which it is difficult to escape. The theme also serves to confirm the repertoire of “The Age Of Pleasure”the new work by the artist and the first since 2018, which will be released on June 9 on platforms.

As if there wasn’t enough, Monáe directs the clip of the song with Alan Fergusonand together they create a very sensual and sexual visual piece at the same time, ideal to accompany the theme.

“The Age Of Pleasure” contendrá un total de catorce canciones: “Float”, “Champagne Shit”, “Black Sugar Beach”, “Phenomenal”, “Haute”, “Oh La La”, “Lipstick Lover”, “The Rush”, “The French 1975”, “Water Slide”, “Know Better”, “Paid In Pleasure”, “Only Have Eyes” y “A Dry Red”.

