The new director, who has been editor of Fides since 2012, was appointed head of the agency on September 10 this year.

(Vatican News Network) Gianni Valente has been appointed as the new Director of the Agency for the Evangelization of the Holy See. According to Agenzia Fides, Card Luis Antonio G. Tagle appointed Agenda Fides editor Jani Valente as the new director of the agency during a brief meeting on 10 September in the conference room of the Communication Building. Give him the appointment letter.

The meeting was attended by Archbishop Giampietro Dal Toso, Secretary-General of the Pontifical Missionary Union, Director of the International Center for Missionary Propaganda, and Dinh Anh, a Vietnamese Franciscan inpatient who has served as Director of Agenzia Fides so far. Father Nhue Nguyen), and members of the news agency editor.

Jani Valente was born in Rome and completed a major in the history of Eastern Christianity at the Faculty of Arts and Philosophy of the University of Rome II. The topic of his graduation thesis was the presentation of the Bishops of Malabar and Malancari at the Second Vatican Council.

In May 1989 he started working for the monthly magazine “30 Days in the Church and the World“, which was inspired by the life of faith of Father Giacomo Tantardini (1946-2012). In 1993, Valente married Stefania Falasca, a journalist, essayist and vice-president of the Vatican’s Pope John Paul I Foundation.

Since September 2012, Valente has been working for the Agency for Fides, which is part of the Ministry of Communication, and is responsible for news coverage of Christian communities in North Africa and the Middle East.

Over the years, Valeant has published books and essays such as “Blooming Treasures: The Story of Chinese Christians” (Rome 2002), “Professor Ratzinger” (2008), “Ratzing at the Second Vatican Council” Grid” (2013). In 2013, the Italian Mission Press included an interview with Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, from 2002 to 2009 by Valente and his wife Farasca in Francis, a Pope at the End of the World. album, when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires. The interviews were previously published in 30 Days magazine.

After the special missionary month of October 2019, Valeant once again conducted an exclusive interview with the Pope on missionary topics, all of which are included in “We Can’t Do Nothing Without Him: Being Missionaries in the World Today” (Vatican Books). Press, Rome 2019)

