Janik Noa hates Novak and has to give him the trophy Sport

If Novak Djokovic wins Roland Garros, he will receive the cup from the hands of a man who does not hide his dislike for him!

We saw that the audience throughout Roland Garros cheers against Novak Djokovicwe saw that the fans intercepted him and begged him not to win this trophy, and we know that the man who will award the trophies after the men’s final match cheers to award the trophy Kasper Rudu!

It was announced that the trophy will be awarded by Yannick Noah, one of the best French tennis players of all time and the last Frenchman to win Roland Garros. It was back in 1983, and 40 years since he lifted the biggest trophy in his career, he will now hand it over to a Serb or a Norwegian. Right before the start of this “Roland Garros”, he admitted in an interview for “La Nacion” that he does not like the man to whom he could hand the cup!

“Djokovic? I don’t feel close to him, I don’t know why. Federer and Nadal have more charisma. I’m really not attracted to his game. When he wins a match point, I have no connection with him. I live in Montmartre, I’m walking and someone calls me,’ hey, Janik, do you want to have coffee with me?’ And then I wonder why people want to connect. With Nolet, I’m not sure that’s going to happen“, Noah said.

It’s not the first time Janik Noa spoke badly about the Serbian tennis player, so now, as far back as 2017, he was saying that Djokovic was trying to “seduce the public”.

Above all, Novak wants to be accepted and respected. That’s why he constantly tries to mislead the public, to the point that it looks almost artificial, unnatural. He’s an attention-seeking kid“, he said then.

