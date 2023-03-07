Jani Adetokumbo made a scandalous move and the NBA reacted

Source: Profimedia

NBA superstar Janis Adetokumbo cheated at the end of the Milwaukee – Washington Wizards game and the league reacted to it. In the last seconds, he went alone with the ball to the opponent’s racket, deliberately missed in order to catch the ball and get the jump necessary for the triple-double effect. The game was about to end, his Bucks had won, and at that moment it occurred to Janis Adetokumbu to commit an obvious fraud achieve a triple-double. And yet he did not pass.

According to information from the “ESPN” portal, Janis was deprived of that jump, and in accordance with the rules. They stipulate that a shot is legitimate only if the player intends to score. After it was obvious that the Greek didn’t want to hit, he admitted it himself. “I was thinking about scoring, but in those moments it’s best to keep the ball. But yeah, I tried to play smart and kind of ‘steal’ one rebound.”

Janis finished the match with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. Although he thought he had his fourth triple-double performance of the season, he didn’t and will remain at three.

See how the former MVP behaved and surprised many: