janis is offered to the saudis instead of mbappe | Sport

Janis Adetokumbo wants to go to Saudi Arabia instead of Kylian Mbappe.

Giannis Adetokumbo wants to go to Saudi Arabia instead of Kylian Mbappe. He is also ready to change his sport and switch from basketball to football. Why? Because Al Hilal offered 300 million euros PSG for a super-talented French footballer, and his salary would amount to 200 million euros per year.

That’s why the Greek basketball player had an interesting post on social networks addressed to that particular club. “Al Hilal, you can take me. I look like Mbappe“, Janis wrote and thus made a show, and even Mbape responded to him. Many people liked his message, and some joked that maybe the “exchange” would have succeeded if it wasn’t for the huge difference in height. Janis is 211 centimeters tall, and Kilijan is 178.

Information about this transfer changes from day to day. The latest ones say it is PSG accepted the offer club, but that Kilian refused and did not want to go there. As for Adetokumba, he is on Greece’s roster for the upcoming World Cup, but is a question mark. He had a minor operation and it is speculated that he will not be part of Mundobasket.

