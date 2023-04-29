Home » Janjuš about the participants of the Cooperative in the Magazine In | Entertainment
Janjuš about the participants of the Cooperative in the Magazine In

Janjuš about the participants of the Cooperative in the Magazine In

Marko Janjušević Janjuš commented on the members of the Cooperative and ex-girlfriend Maja Marinković

Izvor: Pink screenshot

Former basketball player and partner of Maja Marinković, Marko Janjušević Janjuš, was a guest on Sanja Marinković’s Magazin In show, where he commented on the current lineup of the reality show. The target was the fairer sex, whom Janjuš did not spare.

“Most of the younger women in the Cooperative think that they are very important, that they are stars. If you think about it a little more, regardless of the fact that they are on the most watched television, they would realize that when someone from the side looks at them, they will say: ‘Are these women normal’. They think they are somebody and something, but they can’t think about it because they don’t have that mental capacity.”said Janjuš, and then turned to Maja Marinković, with whom he was in a relationship:

She is obviously golden for us… For every man. Honestly now, I get sugar when I think about all that with her. I don’t think it’s her fault, we’re idiots and it’s our fault for allowing all that. I think that she was fooling me. Maybe it’s some kind of magic, I don’t even know how to explain it, just let it go as far away from me as possible”.

This is how Maja and Janjuš argued:


maja janjuš fights
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

