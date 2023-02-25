Home World Japan: 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Hokkaido
An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was recorded today in Japan off the northern island of Hokkaido. This was announced by the Japanese meteorological agency, according to which the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 22.27 local time, was located at a depth of 60 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued.

