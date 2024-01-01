Japan, 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the west of the country: tsunami warning issued along the coastal regions. The evacuation of the area affected by the earthquake has been ordered

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake was recorded in Japan, just off the west coast, in the Ishikawa prefecture in the center of the island of Honshu, the country’s main island.

The quake occurred at 8:10 am Italian time, 4:10 pm local time at a depth of 76 km. The authorities have issued a tsunami warning in the Sea of ​​Japan for waves of up to five meters in six prefectures, including Yamagata and Fukui.

According to the US Seismological Institute, Trunami threatens areas up to 300 kilometers from the earthquake’s epicenter. The first waves, about 1.20 meters high, have already reached the city of Wajima, about 500 kilometers west of Tokyo at around 4.21pm local time (8.21am in Italy).

Public broadcaster NHK activated emergency programming, with hosts urging people to move away from the coast and seek refuge on higher ground.

The alert

The Japanese authorities have ordered the evacuation of the area hit by the earthquake: “Very high waves are approaching the coasts. Evacuate immediately. The waves may hit repeatedly. Continue evacuation until all warnings are removed”, is the alert published by the national broadcaster NHK. And again: “If you are in the affected areas, stay away from the coasts and river mouths which could overflow. Continue evacuation until all warnings are lifted.”

