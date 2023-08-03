Japan against the #Barbenheimer phenomenon: that’s why

Warner Bros Japan has harshly criticized the #Barbenheimer hashtag shared by their star-striped counterparts. Indeed, he called them “extremely deplorable” because they bring together in a wedding celebrated on twitter themes that are starkly distant in terms of drama and historical weight.

And to say that all over the world, on the contrary, the social trend of Barbenheimer which contributed to decreeing the commercial triumph of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (released together on July 21 in America) had been greeted both with amusement and with interest.

Fun because this bipolar promotion on social media has sprouted a forest of memes, funny videos and so on. Interest because this something born independently, without the (at least initial) intervention of the marketing departments of two multinationals such as Warner Bros and Universal – which, indeed, at the beginning would have been even on average shaken by the juxtaposition – then finished to seriously influence the box office success of the two features.

In Japan, however, rightly so, certain things are no joke. If only because it is the nation that during the Second World War, suffered the launches of nuclear devices called Little Boy and Fat Man on Hiroshima and Nagasaki which generated a number of victims between 150,000 and 220,000. In short, it was the only country to suffer the tragic consequences of the use of an atomic weapon.

So, over the weekend, in Japan the #Barbenheimer hashtag became the trend contrasted by the #NoBarbenheimer one and many critical voices were raised on how, in the West, irony in bad taste is being made by «marrying» a film essentially “joking” like Barbie and a tragedy like the one that struck the Asian nation 78 years ago, an event connected precisely to the story told in Oppenheimer (a film which, to date, does not have a release date in Japan).

Within a few hours, the controversy grew and also saw the Japanese and American divisions of Warner Bros itself oppose each other: the US parent company of the major producer of Barbie responded with a «It will be a summer to remember» to a Discussing tweet Film depicting a Barbenheimer fan poster featuring Margot Robbie’s doll carried on the shoulders of Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer. All while behind them soar the flames and the smoke of an atomic explosion. Immediately afterwards, through the Twitter profile of Barbie Japan, Warner Japan heavily blamed the social work of the US team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

