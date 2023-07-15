Japan Allocates 80 Billion Yen to Subsidize Fukushima’s Fishing Industry Amid Dispute over Contaminated Water Discharge

Beijing, July 14 – The Japanese government has allocated a special fund of 80 billion yen (approximately 4.1 billion yuan) to subsidize the fishing industry in the Fukushima area. This move comes amidst growing concerns and disputes over the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea.

At a regular press conference, China‘s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, pointed out that the establishment of this “special fund” demonstrates the seriousness of the issue at hand. He stated that if there were no problems with the discharged water, the fishing industry in Fukushima would not be affected. The fact that the Japanese government is offering compensation fees to support the industry indicates a real and significant problem with the discharge.

Wang Wenbin emphasized that the international community, including China, South Korea, Russia, Pacific island countries, the Philippines, Indonesia, Peru, and others along the Pacific Ocean, strongly opposes Japan’s plan to release the contaminated water into the sea. He expressed regret over Japan’s disregard for the opposition from within the country and abroad, accusing them of attempting to silence dissent by setting up a “special fund.”

The spokesperson criticized Japan for using compensation fees as a means to suppress public outcry and neglecting the safety and interests of neighboring countries and Pacific island nations. He argued that such actions will only fuel stronger doubts and opposition from the international community.

Japan’s decision to subsidize the fishing industry in Fukushima is perceived by many as an attempt to mitigate the economic impact resulting from concerns over the contaminated water discharge. The move is faced with skepticism both domestically and abroad, as questions regarding the safety of seafood from the region continue to loom.

The international community awaits further developments and seeks reassurance that the Japanese government will address their concerns and prioritize the safety and well-being of all those affected by the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Author: Reporter Shao Yibo

Editor: Zheng Haiyun

