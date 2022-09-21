[NTD, Beijing, September 21, 2022]Leaders and representatives of nearly 200 countries attended the UN General Assembly held in New York this week. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Seok-wook are due to deliver speeches on Tuesday, but the long-coordinated summit summit has yet to be finalized.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida finally set off for New York on the 20th after delaying his trip due to the typhoon Nanmadu. Kishida held a press conference before the trip to explain the mission of the visit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: “The theme of this year’s UN General Assembly is a historical watershed. At a time when the foundations of the international order have been shaken because of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, I will speak at the (UN General Assembly) general debate and address the strengthening of the United Nations. Issues such as functions, and accurately present Japan’s views.”

Kishida said he would hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Truss and other leaders during the conference to discuss how to cooperate on various international issues. And went to the NYSE to introduce the new capitalism proposed by the Japanese government and the future direction of the Japanese economy. In addition, Japanese media previously disclosed that the Japanese and U.S. governments are coordinating the talks between Fumio Kishida and Biden, and are expected to discuss issues such as the Taiwan Strait and North Korea.

On the other hand, South Korean President Yoon Seok-wook has also arrived in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly after finishing the Queen’s state funeral. Yin Xiyue is also expected to hold talks with many leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

The analysis pointed out that after the introduction of the “Chip Act” and the “Inflation Reduction Act” in the United States, Yin Xiyue may propose to Biden the possible impact on the South Korean semiconductor and electric vehicle industries.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Seok-wyeh, who are expected to hold bilateral talks in New York, will not be able to hold the meeting smoothly. There are still some variables. Due to the complicated relationship between the two countries, the leaders of the two sides have not held bilateral meetings since December 2019.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: “Then on the issue of talks with South Korean leaders, no schedule has been decided yet.”

