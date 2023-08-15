Japan and the United States to Jointly Develop Hypersonic Missile Interception System for Defense Against China, Russia, and North Korea

Japanese media sources have reported that Japan and the United States are planning to develop a joint hypersonic missile interception system. The aim of this system is to address the threat posed by hypersonic missiles from countries such as China, Russia, and North Korea. This collaboration will mark the second instance of Japan and the United States working together in the field of missile defense technology research and development.

The news was reportedly revealed during the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which took place earlier this week. While the details of the agreement have not been disclosed, it is expected that both countries will reach a consensus on the joint research and development of this missile interception system. However, there has been no official confirmation from either government regarding this development.

Hypersonic missiles pose a unique challenge due to their ability to change their flight trajectories. Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow predictable paths once they reenter the earth’s atmosphere, hypersonic missiles can alter their course. This makes them highly difficult to intercept using conventional missile defense systems.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida will discuss this collaboration further during the trilateral summit with South Korea, which is taking place at Camp David. The possibility of jointly developing a missile interception system was initially raised during a meeting earlier this year between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Defense Minister Yasuichi Hamada.

The current missile defense system in Japan is believed to be ill-equipped to handle the threat of hypersonic missiles. The goal of this joint effort between Japan and the United States is to develop a new interception system with advanced steering capabilities, capable of intercepting fast-moving missiles operating at low orbits that can change their flight trajectories.

The urgency for such a collaboration arises from the advancements made by China, Russia, and North Korea in hypersonic missile technology. China reportedly conducted successful tests of a hypersonic weapon in 2021, while Russia claimed to have deployed it during the Ukrainian conflict. North Korea, too, is conducting tests of hypersonic weapons. These advancements have put pressure on the United States, Japan, and other nations to enhance their deterrence and defense capabilities.

This joint development reflects the increasing importance of international cooperation to address emerging security challenges. It also highlights the shared concerns between Japan and the United States regarding regional security in East Asia. By combining their resources and expertise, both countries aim to strengthen their defense capabilities against the evolving threat landscape.

As of now, further details regarding the joint development plan, including its timeline and specific technological aspects, remain undisclosed. However, this collaboration represents a significant step in enhancing the defense capabilities of both Japan and the United States against the growing threat of hypersonic missiles.

