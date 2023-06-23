Japan and Uzbekistan Hold Government-Private Meeting to Explore Cooperation and Exchange Views on Strengthening Economic Relations

According to Kyodo News, the Japanese government and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) held a “Japan-Ukraine Official-Private Roundtable Meeting” on June 22 to explore the possibility of cooperation between Japan and Ukraine. The meeting was held in conjunction with the “Ukraine Reconstruction Conference” held in London, England. About 120 people from the governments and industries of the two countries participated. The two sides exchanged views on how to strengthen economic relations with a view to “post-war”.

Japan has experience working on post-disaster reconstruction such as the Great East Japan Earthquake, and strives to make use of the knowledge provided by Japan in Ukraine. Since reconstruction of damaged power and transportation infrastructure is indispensable, Japan and Ukraine will mainly explore cooperation in these areas. Matsuo Takehiko, head of the Trade Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said at the beginning of the meeting: “I hope that it will not be limited to short-term affairs, but consider long-term support.” Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sveritenko said that “the goal cannot be achieved alone. We are looking for ways to trusted strategic partner”, calling for cooperation.

46 companies from Japan and 26 companies from Ukraine participated.

