Zhitong Finance APP has learned that Japan has compiled another record preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and the debt will increase and cause the country to face the heaviest debt burden ever. Japan’s annual budget starting next April is expected to amount to about 114.4 trillion yen ($867 billion), up from 107.6 trillion yen in 2022, with most of the money going to the country’s society, according to documents. Guaranteed costs. Another key item on the spending list is about 6.8 trillion yen in defense spending, which is higher than this year’s 5.4 trillion yen. Defense spending, which accounts for about 6% of total spending, has been the focus of debate among Japan’s current ruling parties.

It is reported that relevant departments are expected to announce the official budget on Friday local time. The country’s fiscal spending plan is expected to be:

1. General expenditure is about 72.7 trillion yen. About 36.9 trillion yen will be used for social security; about 6.8 trillion yen will be used for defense costs;

2. Repay debts of about 25.3 trillion yen;

3. Provide daily expenditures of about 16.4 trillion yen to local and regional governments.

In terms of income, the Japanese government expects tax revenue to reach a record 69.4 trillion yen next year, higher than this year’s 65.2 trillion yen, indicating that the country’s economy is gradually recovering from the impact of the epidemic.

To cover much of the rest, the government is expected to receive about 35.6 trillion yen in bonds next year, budget documents show. While the amount is down slightly from this year’s 36.9 trillion yen, it still means the country needs to raise more than 30 percent more than its budget requires.

The initial budget announced by the country will only show part of the accounts for the next fiscal year, given the possibility of additional spending in the future. But taking this year as an example, under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan has implemented two additional budget funds on the basis of the original budget since the beginning of the year.

Japan’s government debt-to-GDP ratio hit a record 264 percent of gross domestic product this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. Even with the BOJ currently posting the lowest interest rates on record, the country will still need to pay out about 25.3 trillion yen next year to service its debt.

While the debt burden will rise, Japanese government officials insist they will continue to seek effective measures to balance budget spending excluding debt servicing costs by fiscal 2025.