Japan claims that it will deploy the “Patriot-3” system on the two islands of Okinawa to deal with North Korea’s missiles – Teller Report Teller Report

6
- Japan claims that it will deploy the “Patriot-3” system on the two islands of Okinawa to deal with North Korean missiles – Teller Report Teller Report China Net
- Japan’s missile forces begin operations to counter North Korea’s ‘military reconnaissance satellite’ RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Japanese defense minister orders destruction preparations to prevent North Korean satellite from falling into Japan Outlook Oriental Weekly
- Japan is ready to prepare for North Korea’s satellite | International | Oriental Net Malaysia Oriental Daily Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- North Korea will launch its first spy satellite and the defense minister ordered to intercept it- International- Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News