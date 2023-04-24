Japan deploys anti-aircraft missiles in Okinawa and is on standby to destroy North Korean satellites – yqqlm

Original title: Japan deploys anti-aircraft missiles in Okinawa and is on standby to destroy North Korean satellites

According to Japan’s Jiji News Agency, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said at a press conference on April 24 that Japan will deploy the “Patriot-3” air defense missile system on two islands in Okinawa Prefecture in response to North Korea’s possible launch of ballistic missiles. Missiles ready.

According to reports, Hiroichi Matsuno said at a press conference that day that the “Patriot-3” air defense missile system will be deployed in the Ground Self-Defense Force camps on Ishigaki Island and Yonaguni Island, for which the local government has made necessary coordination. He also said that Japan has been in close communication with the United States and South Korea.

The report mentioned that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un instructed on April 18 to launch a reconnaissance satellite within the specified time limit. In this regard, some people worry that North Korea will take the opportunity to launch long-range ballistic missiles. According to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, Japanese Defense Minister Yasuichi Hamada ordered the Self-Defense Forces on the 22nd to “be ready to destroy North Korean satellites.”

According to a previous report by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of the State Council, inspected the National Space Development Agency of the DPRK on the 18th. Kim Jong-un said that the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1, which has been developed, will be launched as planned. He also said that the possession of military reconnaissance satellites will help suppress the gradually expanding military threats and provocations of the United States and South Korea, maintain the national security environment and territorial integrity, and uphold the people’s tranquility and development interests.

