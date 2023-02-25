Home World Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale off the northern island of Hokkaido
World

Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale off the northern island of Hokkaido

by admin
Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale off the northern island of Hokkaido

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was recorded today in Japan off the northern island of Hokkaido. This was announced by the Japanese meteorological agency, according to which the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 22.27 local time, was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.

No tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake registered in the open sea, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro e Nemuro. Major Japanese media reported no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of about 43 kilometers, the USGS reported. Speaking to public broadcaster NHK, an expert warned residents to be vigilant against earthquakes for about a week.

Previous Article

Ukraine, the Bangalore G20 closes without a shared text: this time China opposes a clear condemnation of the war

Next article

Iran, Amnesty report: “24-year-old protester died while in police custody”

next

See also  Bosnian Serb leader Dodik: “That's why I respect Putin. He listens to me and doesn't ask me anything unlike Western leaders "

You may also like

Schifani rejects the third mandate for the mayors...

Meekz, the enigmatic British rapper, will visit Madrid...

Interview: Zelensky willing to have direct dialogue with...

Udinese – From the words of the two...

The demand for made in Italy innovation and...

Milica Pavlović on leaving Grand | Entertainment

Russia-Ukraine war, Xi Jinping receives Lukashenko to test...

“Escaped with our baby. My mother stayed»- Corriere...

Earthquake in Japan, shock on the island of...

Remote Kissing Device | MobIT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy