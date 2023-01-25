Home World Japan encounters the strongest cold air this winter, and there are rare low temperatures in various places
The picture shows people sweeping snow in front of the shrine. Taken in Tottori City on the morning of January 25. (Kyodo)

[Kyodo News Agency, January 25]The Japanese archipelago encountered the strongest cold air this winter on the 25th, and rare low temperatures appeared in various places, and heavy snow fell on the Sea of ​​Japan side from North Japan to West Japan. There may also be snowfall on the plains on the Pacific side, and the Meteorological Agency has called for caution on the impact of frozen roads on traffic, as well as blizzards and huge waves. The suspension of various railway companies has seriously affected commuting and going to and from school.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the strong winter air pressure distribution will continue until the 26th, and the atmospheric condition is very unstable from east to west Japan. Windy weather is expected across the country, with storms at sea.

Minus 9.0 degrees was observed in Kosa Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, breaking the low temperature record in the observation history, and a rare low temperature occurred across the country. Central Tokyo, the cities of Osaka and Nagoya also dropped below freezing.

There is more snowfall on the Sea of ​​Japan side and mountainous areas in China. In Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture, 93 centimeters of snow fell in the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m., surpassing the previous winter’s record.

Since the evening of the 24th, many trains on the JR ordinary railways in Shiga Prefecture and Kyoto Prefecture have broken down. Many passengers stayed on the train overnight, and some people felt unwell. On the morning of the 25th, exhausted crowds appeared in Kyoto Station, possibly passengers who had spent the night on the train. (Finish)

