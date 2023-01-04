[The Epoch Times, January 04, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Takasugi compiles and reports) According to reports, if Japanese families move out of Tokyo, each child will receive a subsidy of 1 million yen.

According to various Japanese media reports, if families in Tokyo choose to move out of the capital, the Japanese government will provide subsidies of up to 1 million yen (about 7,628 U.S. dollars) per child.

Previously, the government had provided grants of 300,000 yen ($2,288) per child for families relocating to other parts of the country.

The escalation of the incentive comes as Japanese authorities try to move closer to dispersing dense populations in metropolitan areas, ameliorating declining birth rates and diversifying the aging population in more rural areas. Although last year, Tokyo’s population declined for the first time (partly due to the new crown epidemic).

According to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, in 2021, 28.9% of Japan’s total population will be over the age of 65, a record high for the country. In the same year, the population aged 0-14 was 14.78 million, accounting for 11.8% of the total population, also the lowest level in Japan’s history.

Residents living in 23 districts throughout Tokyo, as well as local commuter hotspots, will be eligible for relocation grants, according to a news release from Kyodo News. This financial support is expected to be in place in fiscal year 2023.

Those who receive the grant must live and work in the new area for at least five years, and anyone who breaks these rules will be required to return the money.

Japan’s Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on media reports of the measure when contacted by CNBC.

The assistance measures are aimed at children under 18 in relocating families, or 18-year-olds who are still studying in their final year of high school.

Naohiko Baba of Goldman Sachs said in 2022 that the Japanese government needs to do more to protect and grow Japan’s shrinking workforce.

In April 2022, Naohiko Baba told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that Japanese companies “need to raise wages to attract people with special skills and try to improve their competitiveness against foreign competitors.” power, especially in Asian countries.”

The aid program was launched in 2019, Kyodo News reported. In 2021, 2,381 people moved out of Tokyo Metropolitan and applied for these funds.

