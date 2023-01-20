Japan will consider downgrading Covid-19 to the same category as seasonal flu this spring. This was announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underlining – reports the Cnn – that he has instructed health ministry officials to discuss the move, also set to review rules on masks and other pandemic measures.

The change would scrap self-isolation rules and allow Covid-19 patients to seek treatment at any hospital instead of just specialized facilities. “In order to further advance efforts to coexist with the Coronavirus and return Japan to a state of normalcy, we will review the various policies and measures adopted to date in stages,” Kishida said.

As China‘s healthcare system is overwhelmed by a surge in Covid cases in China, daily cases in Japan have declined in recent weeks, even though the country is still dealing with around 100,000 new infections a day. Tokyo fully reopened its borders to foreign visitors last October after more than two years of pandemic-related restrictions, ending one of the strictest border controls in the world.

Now, the further change of course. “We have been asking experts to review the Covid-19 situation since last November. Based on this, we asked to classify the disease within ‘group 5’,” Kishida explained, after his meeting with Health Minister Katsunobu Kato. So far, the coronavirus is part of the “group 2” disease, which allows authorities to take tough measures and travel restrictions to help reduce cases.

The “group 5” instead concerns seasonal diseases such as the flu. The head of government also announced that the current quarantine system for positive cases and close contacts will be reviewed, as well as financial assistance, the recommendation to wear masks indoors or future vaccination programs, without however providing further details.