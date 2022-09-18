Home World Japan, fear of Typhoon Nanmadol: “An unprecedented storm”, 4 million people evacuated
World

Japan, fear of Typhoon Nanmadol: “An unprecedented storm”, 4 million people evacuated

by admin
Japan, fear of Typhoon Nanmadol: “An unprecedented storm”, 4 million people evacuated

Typhoon Nanmadol, called an “unprecedented storm”, touched down on the southwestern coast of Japan. The local meteorological agency reported, while the authorities urged millions of people to seek shelter from rain and wind. “The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol landed near the city of Kagoshima around 19:00 (12 in Italy) on Sunday,” reads a brief note on the agency’s website.

Over 4 million people have been ordered to evacuate: the directives were released at 11 local time today (4 in Italy), confirms the public broadcaster NHK. The alarm at a level of 4 on a maximum alert scale of 5 concerns 4,030,000 residents belonging to 1.94 million households in various locations in the region, which have experienced torrential rains, violent storm surges and gusts of wind up to 250 kilometers per hour, with the prefectures of Kagoshima and Miyazaki being most affected. This morning, the country’s two main airlines, Ana and Japan Airlines, had suspended over 500 flights and Shinkansen super-fast train services were canceled between Hakata and Kumamoto. According to the National Meteorological Agency (JMA), the region south of Kyushu is expected to rain at least 600 mm of rain in the 24 hours until Monday morning.

See also  Toulouse ministers' meeting proposes European space vision, European version of "Starlink" plan is about to come out- Europe Europe

You may also like

The tolling of Big Ben “silenced” by a...

The 91st anniversary of the “September 18” Incident...

Andrew Morton: “Queen Elizabeth was sick but they...

The EU Commission proposes the cut of cohesion...

Israel, 3300-year-old burial cave discovered: “It has remained...

Exploring the One World and Seeking Infinite Business...

7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, tsunami warning in...

Hungary, the EU Commission proposes a cut of...

Queen Elizabeth funeral. Russia excluded, protests: “It is...

Taiwan earthquake: 6.8-magnitude Taitung quake train derails, Hualien...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy