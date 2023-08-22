Japan: Government decides to release Fukushima water, spilling contaminated water into the sea. China summons Tokyo’s ambassador

“Scientific security and a sense of security are two different things. Even if the plan is safe, reputational damage still occurs. Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Japanese fishing cooperatives, focuses on one of the points of the question: the discharge of the radioactive water contained in the tanks of the Fukushima nuclear plant devastated by the earthquake disaster of March 2011 is a safe plan, established the ‘IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency but there is no shortage the objections. The release will begin on August 24, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida decided, after last Sunday inspecting the plant being decommissioned, and meeting with local fishermen’s associations to which he assured long-term support.

On July 4, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi presented a report to Prime Minister Kishida stating that the Japanese government’s plan is in line with global safety standards and has “a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.” ». The report is the result of two years of work by a task force of agency specialists supported by nuclear safety experts from 11 countries. The authorization for the procedure was given by Kishida’s predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, in April 2021. After the decision taken two years ago, it was the Japanese government itself that asked the IAEA to draw up a detailed safety report on the plan. Request that was promptly accepted.

The water stored in the Fukushima nuclear power plant was treated with a particular procedure called the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) – the IAEA explains in the report – aimed at removing almost all the radioactivity apart from tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen . Before the spill, Japanese authorities will dilute the water to bring the tritium below regulatory standards. The IAEA review addressed all the key safety elements of the wastewater plan divided into three main components: safety and security assessment; regulatory activities and processes; and independent sampling, data confirmation and analysis.

Over the past two years, the Task Force has conducted five review missions to Japan, issued six technical reports, and met multiple times with the Japanese government and Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the operator that operates the plant, and analyzed hundreds of pages of technical documentation and regulatory documents.

Japan, Prime Minister Kishida visits the Fukushima plant

The IAEA has specified that it will maintain an on-site presence at the plant during the review, and will publish data that will be shared with the global community, including real-time monitoring of readings. Prime Minister Kishida himself said that Japan will continue to communicate the plan to residents and the international community ‘with a high level of transparency’, minimizing any damage to the area’s reputation. Although several European countries have lifted restrictions on imports of food from Japan, China has introduced blanket radiation tests on seafood from the neighboring country, further exacerbating diplomatic tensions with Tokyo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

