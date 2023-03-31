Japan has announced it will impose export limits on 23 types of advanced machinery for manufacturing semiconductors, critical components for the microprocessors that underpin electronics and in which the country is regarded as an international leader. The Japanese Economy Minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, justified the decision by explaining that Japan wants to prevent access to its advanced technologies to countries that represent military threats: he did not specify which countries he was referring to, but his speech was widely interpreted as a reference to China.

The decision would be in line with an agreement signed in January by Japan with the United States and the Netherlands to limit exports of equipment for the production of microprocessors precisely to China: the agreement had not been publicly confirmed by Japan, but had been given for certain by the sources of several very reliable international newspapers, including Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. In practice, Japanese companies that produce semiconductors will have to apply for a specific permit to be able to sell certain types of products abroad.

Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated in recent times, especially after the Chinese authorities arrested a Japanese employee a few days ago on espionage charges. The Japanese government has asked China to release him immediately, and on Saturday the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, will meet the Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing: the reason for the meeting has not been disclosed, but it is possible that Hayashi will go to China to seek mediation on the case.