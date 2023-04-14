Friday the Japanese government has approved the project that will allow the opening of the first casino in the country. In Japan, casinos were illegal until 2018, when a law was passed providing for the possibility of building them, as well as exceptions for places to play gambling games such as poker or will baccaratprovided they help boost tourism. Japan’s first casino will be built on Yumeshima Island in Osaka and is expected to open in 2029.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida he said that the project will serve to support the economic growth of the Osaka area after the 2025 Expo and more generally to attract tourists to the area, both from Japan and abroad.

The plan to build a casino in Japan was presented several years ago, but was delayed before due to a scandal of corruption which had involved the parliamentarian responsible for the approval procedures, and then for the coronavirus pandemic. The casino will be built in an area of ​​490,000 square meters which will also include hotels, shops, a conference center and a museum. The project was financed with an initial investment of around 12 billion euros by a consortium involving the US company MGM, which manages various hotels in Las Vegas, and the Japanese Orix, which deals with financial services. Among the lenders are 20 other Japanese companies that have a minority stake, including Panasonic and Kansai Electric Power.

The complex is expected to attract around 20 million tourists a year, including 6 million foreigners, and is estimated to bring in revenues in excess of the equivalent of around €3.5 billion a year, which is the government’s target they will help support the economy of Osaka and the entire surrounding region.

The approval to build the casino has been met with some skepticism from the public, who fear it could encourage gambling addiction and raise crime levels. The governor of the province of Osaka, Hirofumi Yoshimura, said that in any case the rules will be very strict. The space destined for the casino will be only 3 percent of the entire area; moreover, to enter, Japanese citizens and foreigners living in Japan will have to show their documents and pay an entrance ticket of the equivalent of about 40 euros (which, on the other hand, will not be requested from tourists).

Meanwhile, another plan to build a casino near the Huis Ten Bosch amusement park in Nagasaki province in the country’s southwest has been unveiled, but the Japanese government has yet to examine this proposal.