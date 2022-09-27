Home World Japan holds state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – Xinhua English.news.cn
Original title: Japan holds state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, September 27 (Reporter Guo Dan) The state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held in Tokyo on the 27th.

On September 27, at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Abe Akie, wife of Shinzo Abe, entered the scene with an urn in hand.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Pool photo, photo by Takashi Qingshan)

That afternoon, the vehicle carrying Shinzo Abe’s ashes departed from his home in Tokyo to the Nippon Budokan. Abe Akie, wife of Shinzo Abe, entered the scene with an urn in hand.

A video of Shinzo Abe during his lifetime was played at the ceremony. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivered eulogy respectively. The funeral lasted about four hours and ended.

On July 8, Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech for the Senate election in Nara City. He died after being rescued at the age of 67. He served as Prime Minister of Japan twice in 2006 and 2012.

