Home » Japan, in April the largest contraction in consumption in 2 years
World

Japan, in April the largest contraction in consumption in 2 years

by admin
Japan, in April the largest contraction in consumption in 2 years

Household consumption in Japan marked the greatest contraction in over 2 years, against the progressive erosion of purchasing power caused by the rise in inflation. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, spending by households of at least two people fell by 4.4% in April, down for the second consecutive month, and wages fell by 3% in real terms, marking the thirteenth monthly decline in a row. In detail, spending on education decreased by 19.5% compared to the previous year, while spending on food fell by 1.1%. Data on household spending is a key indicator of private consumption, which contributes more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.

Find out more

See also  Goca Tržan about the breakup of the band Tap 011 | Entertainment

You may also like

Circular economy, the commitment of the Iliad group

Verona, five policemen arrested for torture: other agents...

the announcement of the premier that “copy” Mario...

Capcom announces a Showcase for the night between...

Phil Spencer and Matt Booty will host Giant...

Assets of members of the National Assembly |...

Repubblica: “Palermo, Woyo Coulibaly ticks”

[World Says]Foreign media: U.S. debt ceiling bill puts...

White House 2024, Mike Pence is a candidate...

Udinese – The transfer market unofficially begins /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy