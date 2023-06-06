Japan, in April the largest contraction in consumption in 2 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

Household consumption in Japan marked the greatest contraction in over 2 years, against the progressive erosion of purchasing power caused by the rise in inflation. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, spending by households of at least two people fell by 4.4% in April, down for the second consecutive month, and wages fell by 3% in real terms, marking the thirteenth monthly decline in a row. In detail, spending on education decreased by 19.5% compared to the previous year, while spending on food fell by 1.1%. Data on household spending is a key indicator of private consumption, which contributes more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.