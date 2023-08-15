Japan in the grip of a tropical storm – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A tropical storm hit central and western Japan. Heavy rains and high winds caused flooding and power outages. NHK broadcaster said 20 people, many of them elderly, were injured in Hyogo, Osaka, Kyoto, Shiga and Wakayama. The bad weather damaged buildings, blocked traffic, ripped up roads and caused rivers to overflow. Meanwhile, several town halls have advised more than 230,000 residents to take refuge in safer buildings. (Lapresse)

August 15, 2023

