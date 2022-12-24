Thirteen dead and over 80 wounded. A wave of frost is wreaking havoc in northern Japan. The death toll in recent days is getting longer and over ten thousand families have been left without electricity.

Due to the heavy snowfalls, there are also numerous inconveniences in air and rail transport, while the major problems in highway traffic are concentrated in the prefectures of Kagoshima and Kumamoto. And the situation shows no sign of improving.

The meteorological agency has in fact warned that up to 60 centimeters of snow could fall in the northern region and along the coasts of the Sea of ​​Japan.