Home World Japan in the grip of frost, 13 dead and over 80 injured
World

Japan in the grip of frost, 13 dead and over 80 injured

by admin
Japan in the grip of frost, 13 dead and over 80 injured

Thirteen dead and over 80 wounded. A wave of frost is wreaking havoc in northern Japan. The death toll in recent days is getting longer and over ten thousand families have been left without electricity.

Due to the heavy snowfalls, there are also numerous inconveniences in air and rail transport, while the major problems in highway traffic are concentrated in the prefectures of Kagoshima and Kumamoto. And the situation shows no sign of improving.

The meteorological agency has in fact warned that up to 60 centimeters of snow could fall in the northern region and along the coasts of the Sea of ​​Japan.

See also  Syrian refugees in Lebanon look forward to returning home on 11th anniversary of Syrian crisis

You may also like

Sunak asks homeless man if he works in...

After the murders in Paris, the Kurds return...

Cardinal Krajewski: I told the Pope about this...

Heavy snowfall in Japan lasted for nearly a...

Capitol riots: What are the six key findings...

Covid chaos in China, 250 million infections in...

Ukraine latest news. Usa to Putin, “recognize the...

Russia, fire in illegal retirement home, at least...

The suspect who shot Shinzo Abe will be...

Storm Elliot hits the United States: it’s the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy