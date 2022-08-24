Listen to the audio version of the article

11 years after the Fukushima disaster, Japan is evaluating the possibility of building next-generation nuclear reactors, while the country is grappling with the rising costs of imported energy products due to the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, attending the Energy Transition Council, said the government will discuss reactivating more nuclear power plants and extending the life of reactors in service if safety can be ensured. “We will try – added the premier according to the Japanese media – to build next generation nuclear reactors equipped with new safety mechanisms”.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has profoundly transformed the world energy scenario,” prompting Japan to take into account the potential effects of future crises, added Kishida. “With regard to nuclear power plants, in addition to the safety of the operations of the 10 reactors already reactivated (of which only 6 are operational), the government will lead the efforts to carry out the restart” of other units whose safety has been ascertained and approved by ‘national atomic agency.

Kishida called for consideration of “the construction of new generation nuclear reactors equipped with new safety mechanisms” and “the maximum possible use of existing power plants”, as well as accelerating “discussions on possible measures based on the views of the forces policies and experts in order to reach concrete conclusions by the end of the year ».

Japan, like many other countries, is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, but is grappling with an energy squeeze following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. Nuclear power remains a very sensitive issue in the Rising Sun after the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, triggered by the magnitude 9 earthquake and the associated powerful tsunami, at the origin of the worst accident since Chernobyl. Currently, 10 of the 33 reactors are back in operation, although not all are operational for the full year.

The National Nuclear Safety Agency has approved the restart of seven more reactors online. Kishida presented the new energy policy of the country, which aims to guarantee electricity in the medium and long term with a plan to restart 17 nuclear power plants starting from the summer of 2023. The main objective from 2030 will be to take considering the construction of next generation plants which, if built, would be the first ever since 2011. Another priority point is the operational extension of the current reactors: the current law provides for an operational life of 40 to 60 years before decommissioning.