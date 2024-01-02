Home » Japan, Japan Airlines plane on fire on airport runway after collision with Coast Guard aircraft
Japan, Japan Airlines plane on fire on airport runway after collision with Coast Guard aircraft

Japan, Japan Airlines plane on fire on airport runway after collision with Coast Guard aircraft

The Japanese Ministry of Transport has ordered the temporary closure of theHaneda airport following the collision between the airliner of the Japan Airlines, with almost 400 passengers on board, and a Coast Guard aircraft. Real-time images from the public broadcaster NHK show the carrier still engulfed in flames on the landing strip, and the water cannons used by the 70 fire trucks emergency workers. Government authorities have launched an internal investigation to establish the causes of the accident. The last airline disaster in Japan occurred in 1985, when a Japan Airlines jumbo jet taking off from Tokyo and heading to Osaka crashed in Gunma Prefecture, killing all 520 people on board. It is one of the major disasters of modern civil aviation.

