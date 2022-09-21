Fear of the protest in the Japanese capital. Tokyo police officers are investigating the site where a man set himself on fire near the official residence of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The man was protesting at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe’s late prime minister to be held next week.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, lost consciousness and suffered burns all over his body after the accident in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. Opposition to the state funeral on September 27 has grown since Abe’s death led to revelations about the ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic party and the Unification Church, whose adepts are known in jargon as Moonies. Tetsuya Yamagami, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces, perpetrator of the July 8 murder of Abe with a homemade gun, motivated the gesture to investigators that he targeted the politician because of his ties to the Unification Church.

According to reports by the Japanese media, the protester, a 70-year-old man, regained consciousness and told law enforcement that he had oiled his body before setting himself on fire. The motive for the gesture was reconstructed thanks to a further clue: a note from the demonstrator was found near the scene in which he declared himself “strongly opposed” to the state funeral for Abe.

The Kyodo news agency said police were called to the scene around 7 am (midnight Italian time) after receiving a report of a person on fire. In the act of putting out the flames, an officer was also injured.

Yamagami said her family had plunged into poverty 20 years ago as her mother had donated most of her belongings to the religious organization.

The late Premier Abe was not a church member, but last year he sent a congratulatory video message at an affiliate event and a poll by the ruling party of its 379 lawmakers found that about 50% of them he had some kind of connection or contact with the Unification Church.

The church, founded in South Korea in 1954 by self-proclaimed messiah Sun Myung Moon (after whom the adepts are named) was encouraged to establish a presence in Japan by Abe’s grandfather and post-war prime minister, Nobusuke Kishi, as contrast to communism and trade unionism. The organization was accused of exerting pressure on believers to give substantial donations to the point of reducing the faithful into poverty.

The revelations about ties between the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers and the church caused a stir in the rising sun and reinforced opposition to the use of taxpayers’ money to pay for Abe’s funeral.

Local authorities are also worried about the costs incurred for the organization of the ceremony itself, estimated at about 1.66 billion yen (about 11.7 million euros), with the presence of representatives of 160 nations. According to a survey, more than 60% of the Japanese population consider this ceremony inappropriate.