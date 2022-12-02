Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-02 09:28:39 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The Japanese government began to implement the winter power-saving plan on December 1 and will continue until March 31 next year. The Japanese government calls on people to wear more clothes indoors in winter, turn down the heating temperature, install thick curtains, and turn off the lights. The government will also cooperate with power supply companies to encourage consumers to save electricity through the point reward system. Since the beginning of this year, international energy prices have fluctuated and supply has been unstable. For Japan, which is highly dependent on imported energy, the supply of liquefied natural gas used as fuel for thermal power generation continues to be unstable.

Japan officially launches winter power saving plan