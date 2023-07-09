Title: Japan Honors Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe One Year After Assassination

Subtitle: Hundreds gather to pay tribute to influential leader amidst ongoing controversy surrounding “Moon Sect” ties

Japan came together today to commemorate the life and legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, marking one year since his tragic assassination during a political rally. The incident, which shocked the nation, has reignited scrutiny and debate over the alleged involvement of the controversial group known as the “Moon Sect.” While awaiting trial, the organization remains under close investigation.

In a private ceremony held this Saturday, attended by current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as Abe’s family, friends, and notable figures from politics and various sectors, hundreds of Japanese citizens gathered around Tokyo’s Zojoji Buddhist temple to pay their respects. It was a solemn occasion that highlighted Abe’s significant influence during his tenure as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister from 2012 to 2020.

On July 8th of last year, Abe was fatally shot during an electoral event in Nara by an individual wielding a homemade weapon. The assailant claimed to hold a grudge against Abe, citing his alleged connections to the Unification Church as motive for the attack.

Similar to the outpouring of grief witnessed after his death last year, thousands of Japanese citizens once again offered floral tributes at the central Tokyo Buddhist temple. Despite the ongoing pandemic, long queues formed outside the Zojoji temple, closely monitored by a large police presence, as citizens patiently awaited the opportunity to lay flowers in front of several portraits of Abe.

This commemorative event marks the third occasion honoring Abe’s memory. The first took place at the same temple a year ago, while the second was a state funeral held on September 22nd at the Tokyo Budokan pavilion. Both events also welcomed foreign dignitaries.

“We couldn’t attend the state funeral, so we decided to come today mainly to show our gratitude for his work,” expressed Nami Watanabe, a 48-year-old attendee, speaking to EFE. Mika Hanakoshi, 40, shared her deep sadness on seeing the photos of Abe, stating, “He was a true leader for Japan, always striving to make our country better.”

Abe’s profound impact is acknowledged by his successors. Yoshihide Suga, who took over as prime minister after Abe, commented on his legacy, saying, “He left many political achievements and pending tasks that it is our responsibility to assume.” Suga’s statement reflects the weight of responsibility inherited from a statesman with a broad vision for Japan’s future.

Aside from the Tokyo ceremony, numerous citizens also paid tribute to Abe near Nara Station, marking the exact location where the politician was delivering a campaign speech before his untimely demise.

Abe’s tenure and Japan’s increased global presence during his leadership have solidified his position as one of the most significant Japanese leaders in recent decades. However, his conservative stance, scandals, and controversial policies have also drawn domestic criticism.

The assassination incident shed light on the alleged connections between Abe’s ruling party and the Unification Church, further complicating the political landscape. This revelation prompted Prime Minister Kishida to initiate a “cleansing” process within the party, as public support ratings plummeted.

Controversy also arose regarding the decision to hold a state funeral for Abe months after the private Buddhist ceremony. The state event incurred a cost of 1.2 billion yen (approximately 7.7 million euros) and was only the second state funeral held in postwar Japan, following the one for former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

As Japan marks one year since the tragic loss of Shinzo Abe, the country continues to grapple with the ongoing investigations and controversies surrounding his assassination and alleged ties to the “Moon Sect”. Despite the challenges, the nation gathers to honor a leader who left an indelible mark on Japanese politics and society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

