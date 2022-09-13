(TTG China/Comprehensive) According to Japanese media reports, the Japanese government plans to revoke the daily entry limit, and consider relaxing visas and opening individual tours at the same time.

Japanese media quoted sources as saying that the Japanese government will lift restrictions on personal travel, with the goal of implementing it this fall, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decides as soon as this week whether to further ease border restrictions.

According to Fuji News, government officials revealed that the current daily entry limit of 50,000 people will be abolished, foreigners can enter without applying for a visa, and foreign travelers will be allowed to directly book air tickets and accommodation in Japan, allowing individual travel. The Japanese government will require those entering the country to complete 3 doses of the new crown vaccine, or to present a new crown test certificate upon arrival.

Since September 7, Japan has raised the daily limit on the number of people entering the country from 20,000 to 50,000, while allowing group tours without guides.