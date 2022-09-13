Home World Japan plans to provide visa-free treatment for independent travelers from some countries | Border Control | Border Control | COVID-19
World

Japan plans to provide visa-free treatment for independent travelers from some countries | Border Control | Border Control | COVID-19

by admin
Japan plans to provide visa-free treatment for independent travelers from some countries | Border Control | Border Control | COVID-19

[Epoch Times, September 13, 2022]The Japanese government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements for some countries as part of a further relaxation of border controls, Japanese media reported on Monday (September 12). Japan has previously restricted entry to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week to relax visa requirements, which would also allow individual travelers to travel to Japan without the help of travel agents to book, according to Fuji News Network (FNN). Before this COVID-19 pandemic, visitors from 68 countries and regions entered Japan without tourist visa restrictions.

“A weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on a TV show on Sunday, adding that further steps must be taken to attract foreign tourists.

The government may lift the daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Japan last week raised the daily cap on incoming travelers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eased the most restrictive border measure in a major economy — removing the requirement for travelers to take a COVID test before leaving the country.

Previously, Japan announced that starting from September 7, all people entering Japan who have received 3 doses of the vaccine do not need to attach a negative PCR certificate.

Responsible editor: Li Yan#

See also  Abu Dhabi, Italy relaunches diplomacy with culture

You may also like

Jani Valente becomes new director of Agenzia Fides...

Japan plans to provide visa-free treatment for independent...

Toronto kills agent and injures two people: dies...

Russian revenge, Kharkiv in the dark. But the...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 13 September

Russia, municipal deputies against Putin: “Resign, it’s harmful”

Lev Gudkov: “Organized consensus keeps Putin in the...

Pope visits Kazakhstan, Bishop of Karaganda introduces local...

Children risk losing their sight: Canadian family travels...

Bezos’ New Shepard launch fails: anomaly on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy