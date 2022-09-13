[Epoch Times, September 13, 2022]The Japanese government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements for some countries as part of a further relaxation of border controls, Japanese media reported on Monday (September 12). Japan has previously restricted entry to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week to relax visa requirements, which would also allow individual travelers to travel to Japan without the help of travel agents to book, according to Fuji News Network (FNN). Before this COVID-19 pandemic, visitors from 68 countries and regions entered Japan without tourist visa restrictions.

“A weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on a TV show on Sunday, adding that further steps must be taken to attract foreign tourists.

The government may lift the daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Japan last week raised the daily cap on incoming travelers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eased the most restrictive border measure in a major economy — removing the requirement for travelers to take a COVID test before leaving the country.

Previously, Japan announced that starting from September 7, all people entering Japan who have received 3 doses of the vaccine do not need to attach a negative PCR certificate.

