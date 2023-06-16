Japan raised the age of consent from 13 to 16

On Friday in Japan a law was definitively approved which raises the age of consent from 13 to 16, i.e. the threshold below which it is considered that the minor cannot have consented to the sexual act. The law also expands the definition of “rape” from “forced sexual intercourse” to “non-consenting sexual intercourse,” bringing Japan’s definition in line with that of several other countries.

Japan was the state with the lowest age of consent among the G7 countries, and the article of law that determined it had never been changed in over 100 years (the rules that determine the age of consent and the crimes of sexual nature in Japan are part of the penal code that dates back to 1907). The bill was approved in late May in the lower house of the Diet, Japan’s bicameral parliament, and on Friday it was also approved in the upper house, the equivalent of our Senate.

The law was eagerly awaited, and the discussion on its contents arose above all from the protests organized in recent years following some controversial acquittal sentences for rape. Until now in Japan to prove that a rape had been committed it was not enough to show that consent had been withheld, but it was also necessary show that the person who had done it had used “violence and intimidation” to prevent those who suffered it from resisting.

One of the most discussed cases was in 2014, when a man was acquitted after pinning a 15-year-old girl to a wall and having sex with her while she resisted. According to the judges, the girl’s resistance – effectively treated as an adult given that she was over 13 years old – had not been sufficient to make the man’s act “extremely difficult” and therefore the relationship could not be defined as “forced” ».

In Japan, in 2019, a movement was also born, Flower Demo, which has since met on the 11th day of each month to demonstrate and protest against acquittals deemed unjust and to show solidarity with women who have suffered violence. Some cases involving well-known people who have reported abuses, such as journalist Shiori Ito and former soldier Rina Gonoi, have also drawn attention to the problem.

In addition to raising the age of consent and broadening the definition of rape, the newly passed law clearly outlines some situations in which sexual intercourse may not be considered consensual, such as where a person has consumed alcohol or drugs or undergoes a form of psychological control. The statute of limitations on rape complaints has also been extended from 10 to 15 years.

The law also prohibits the secret filming of sexual acts, as frequently happens with pornographic videos called chikan, a very popular genre both in Japan and other Asian countries. They are videos normally shot in very crowded public places, especially on subways and buses and very often during rush hour: a man positions himself behind a woman, follows her to some point where people are all crowded, gropes her or abuses her she taking advantage of the crowd, filming everything.

