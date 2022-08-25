Home World Japan relaunches nuclear power 11 years after the Fukushima disaster
11 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the second worst in history after Chernobyl, Japan is once again focusing on nuclear energy. The prime minister, Fumio Kishida, announced that some of the inactive nuclear power plants will be restarted and the development of next-generation reactors will be evaluated. It is an important change in the country’s energy policy, which after Fukushima had decided not to build new power plants, but also a sign of how the war in Ukraine and the sharp rise in global energy prices are leading to a rethinking of energy. nuclear.

