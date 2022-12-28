[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 28, 2022]On the 26th, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) suddenly announced that the border would be unsealed from January 8 next year. As soon as the news came out, many countries, including Japan, South Korea, India, and Italy, tightened restrictions on China. Passenger Entry Policy. Japan announced that it will conduct nucleic acid testing for all tourists from China starting on December 30. The Hong Kong authorities and the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction. However, the United States and the Philippines are considering follow-up restrictions on Chinese tourists.

Japan requires entry nucleic acid testing for travelers from China, but this does not apply to travelers from Hong Kong and Macau. But at the same time, Japan has restricted direct flights from Hong Kong to Japan, temporarily limited to four major airports: Tokyo’s Narita International Airport and Haneda Airport, Osaka’s Kansai International Airport and Nagoya’s Central Japan International Airport.

During the pandemic, Hong Kong has followed China‘s zero-out policy and imposed some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world. But the Hong Kong authorities asked Japan to lift the restrictions on the 28th.

Hong Kong’s transport authority said it was deeply disappointed by the “hasty” decision taken by Japanese authorities during the peak tourist season. It added that it had contacted the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong to “seriously request” to reverse the decision.

Affected Hong Kong airlines have been told they can still fly empty planes to the restricted Japanese airport to pick up stranded passengers in the coming days.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said China lacked information sharing and transparency on COVID infections, making it difficult to assess and formulate safety measures. He emphasized that there are huge discrepancies in information between central and local authorities, government and private organizations in China.

“Japan is getting more and more worried, and we have decided to take temporary special measures to deal with the situation.” Kishida said Japan’s new measures are aimed at “preventing a rapid increase in infections in the country.”

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, was asked by reporters about the border measures taken by Japan at a regular press conference on the 27th. “China believes that measures to deal with the epidemic should be scientific and appropriate, and should not affect normal personnel exchanges,” he said.

But many countries agree with the approach of Japan, India and other countries. The U.S. is considering new precautions for travelers from China amid concerns that the risk of infection spreading has risen again, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, Fortune magazine reported.

U.S. officials said the administration has raised questions about the transparency of China‘s reported data on the spread of the virus. The United States is weighing measures to prevent further spread of the epidemic.

Malaysia has also implemented new tracking and monitoring measures. Taiwan will conduct nucleic acid testing for inbound travelers from China starting January 1. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said in a statement that the government will conduct virus sequencing on people who came from China and tested positive to track new variants of the COVID virus.

Philippine Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista called on December 28 for nucleic acid testing for incoming passengers from China.

“We should be very cautious because if they have a lot of COVID cases, we should be cautious about Chinese tourists coming into the Philippines,” Bautista told reporters.

