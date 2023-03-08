Japanese scientists have created mice with two biological fathers by generating eggs from male cells, a development that opens up radically new possibilities for reproduction and for treating severe forms of infertility, as well as raising the prospect that same-sex couples may in the future have a biological child together. “This is the first case of producing strong mammalian oocytes from male cells,” said Katsuhiko Hayashi, who led the work at Kyushu University in Japan and is internationally recognized as a pioneer in the field of ova and lab-grown sperm.

Hayashi, who presented the development at the Third International Human Genome Editing Summit at the Francis Crick Institute in London, predicts it will be technically possible to create a viable human egg from a male skin cell within a decade. Others have suggested that this timeline is optimistic, given that scientists have yet to create lab-grown human eggs from female cells. Scientists had previously created mice that had two biological fathers through an elaborate chain of steps, including genetic engineering. However, this is the first time viable eggs have been grown from male cells. Hayashi’s team is now attempting to replicate this finding with human cells, although there would be significant hurdles to using lab-grown eggs for clinical purposes, including determining their safety.