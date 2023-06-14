Home » Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured
Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Some people were injured in a shooting at a military training range in central Japan’s Gifu. The local media reported it. According to the Jiji Press agency and the national broadcaster NHK, three people would be injured.

Several members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces were allegedly injured. The Self-Defense Forces are currently investigating whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack – all those involved in the shooting are members of the Japanese troops. State television NHK reported that three were injured, while another man was allegedly arrested.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested, the Japanese authorities announced. “A member of the self-defense forces opened fire at the Hino shooting range and three members of the self-defense forces were injured,” government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said, adding that a suspect had been arrested. Public broadcaster NHK said the suspect was a young man under the age of 20, also a member of the army, who opened fire with an automatic weapon.

