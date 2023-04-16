Japan, the bodyguard’s reaction is perfect: this is how the attempt on the prime minister was thwarted

Yesterday the news of the letter bomb exploded during a public event of the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida in the city of Wakayama, today the video circulated showing a man of the escort performing a perfect action to protect the premier. While the politician is seen from behind, an object can be seen arriving low to the ground, it is a white pipe that would have exploded shortly thereafter. One of the escort men, who is holding a briefcase, realizes what is about to happen, blocks the object and pushes it away, using the briefcase himself, then throws himself at the prime minister and removes him from the scene together with his colleagues. Everything is consumed in a few decisive moments.

