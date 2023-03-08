The second attempt of the Japan to throw his new generation rocket H3 failed after liftoff: the command center fired the spacecraft’s self-destruct mechanism after concluding that the mission could not be successful. The bankruptcy is a blow to the Japanese space agency JAXA, which presented the rocket as a new flexible and affordable flagship. Its launch had already been delayed for several years, and then a first attempt failed last month, when the rockets did not fire. Today’s launch from Tanegashima Space Centerin the southwest of the Japan, seemed initially successful. The first stage separation appeared to go as planned, but signs of trouble soon emerged. The broadcast was briefly interrupted. Upon resumption, the command center confirmed the bad news. Debris from the destroyed rocket is believed to have fallen into waters east of the Philippines.