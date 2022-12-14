Home World Japan Towards Major Defense Policy Overhaul
World

Japan Towards Major Defense Policy Overhaul

Japan Towards Major Defense Policy Overhaul

Japan is expected today to unveil the biggest overhaul of its defense doctrine in nearly a decade, planning to inflate its military spending, consolidate command and increase the range of its missiles against China. This is an important turning point for this country whose pacifist constitution adopted the day after its defeat at the end of the Second World War prohibits in principle from having a real army.

“Fundamentally strengthening our defense capabilities is the most urgent challenge in this difficult security environment,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida insisted over the weekend. This change is mainly the consequence of the growing fear that China‘s military might and Asia-Pacific ambitions inspire in Tokyo.

