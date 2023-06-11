Home » Japan, two planes touch at Tokyo airport – Corriere TV
Japan, two planes touch at Tokyo airport

Japan, two planes touch at Tokyo airport – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Fear at Haneda airport in Tokyo where two planes touched on one of the runways. Fortunately there were no injuries on board the two aircraft but only some damage to the two carriers involved belonging respectively to the Thai company Thai Airways and the Taiwanese Eva Air. In the images you can see the two planes stopped on the runway with one of these visibly damaged on the wing. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 06:45am

