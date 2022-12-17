Japan said it would embark on a once-unimaginable $320 billion military build-up to equip missiles capable of striking China and prepare for a sustained conflict, as regional tensions and a Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked a fear of war.

The government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is concerned that Russia is setting a precedent by encouraging China to take control of Taiwan, threatening the nearby Japanese islands, disrupting the supply of advanced semiconductors and potentially choking off sea lanes supplying Middle East oil.

Japan’s post-World War II constitution did not formally recognize the military and limited it to a nominal capacity for self-defense.

In its comprehensive five-year plan and revised national security strategy, Fumio Kishida’s government said on Friday that Japan would also stockpile spare parts and other ammunition, strengthen logistics, develop cyber warfare capabilities and draw closer to the United States and other like-minded nations cooperation in order to deter threats to the established international order.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seriously violated the law prohibiting the use of force and shaken the foundation of the international order,” the Japanese government said in a national security document.

The government of Fumio Kishida believes that “the strategic challenge posed by China is the greatest challenge Japan has ever faced.”

third largest military spender

Opinion polls show that, unthinkable under past administrations, Japan’s rapid arming — which already has U.S. troops, including carrier strike groups and Marine Expeditionary Forces — enjoys the support of a majority of voters, with some surveys showing , the support rate is as high as 70%.

Kishida’s plan would double defense spending to around 2% of gross domestic product over the next five years and increase the Ministry of Defense’s share to around one-tenth of all public spending.

Under the current budget, it would also make Japan the third-biggest military spender in the world, after the United States and China.

The five-year spending road map does not provide a detailed plan for how the Kishida government will pay as lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democrats continue to debate whether to raise taxes or borrow money.

“Totally defense-oriented”

The money will fund programs including acquiring what Japan calls a “counterattack capability” — the ability to strike threats at the country’s launch sites.

The documents warn that Japan’s current missile interception system is no longer sufficient and that “counterattack capabilities are necessary.”

While the Japanese government has long suggested that the constitution allows counterattacks to neutralize enemy attacks, there has been little interest in ensuring that capability.

That has changed as China‘s military power continues to grow and North Korea has launched record missile launches in recent months, including over Japanese territory.

Still, in acknowledgment of the sensitivity of the issue, the documents ruled out preemptive strikes and insisted that Japan was committed to an “entirely defense-oriented policy”.

Japan’s rhetoric on relations with China and Russia has been noticeably tougher.

The strategy document previously said Japan was seeking a “mutually beneficial strategic partnership” with Beijing, a phrase that has been removed from the update.

Instead, Japan hinted at a “constructive and stable relationship” and better communication.

China‘s foreign ministry on Friday urged Japan to “reflect on its policies”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters, “The defense policy document that Japan has issued ignores the facts, deviates from Japan’s commitment to bilateral relations and the consensus between China and Japan, and continues to discredit China.”