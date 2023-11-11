Japan-US-Australia-Canada Joint Military Exercise: Philippines Participates as Observer for First Time

The Philippines to Participate as Observer in Joint Military Exercise

The Annualex 2023 annual joint military exercise between Japan, the United States, Australia, and Canada kicked off on Friday, November 10. This year, the Philippines will participate as an observer for the first time. As conflicts between China and the Philippines intensify in the South China Sea, the Philippines is seeking closer maritime cooperation with the United States and U.S. allies.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander Akira Saito announced the Philippines’ participation at a press conference aboard the USS Carl Vinson. He emphasized the importance of coordinating with the Philippine navy, stating that the country is a crucial partner for Japan.

The joint military exercise, hosted by Japan, aims to practice tactical decision-making and improve the mission combat capabilities of the Maritime Self-Defense Force. Saito also highlighted the strengthening of bilateral response capabilities and interoperability with the U.S. Navy, as well as promoting cooperation with Australian and Canadian forces and the Philippine Navy.

While the exercise is not country-specific, it comes as Japan, the United States, and the Philippines seek closer ties and deeper security cooperation to counter regional challenges from China. Saito indirectly referenced the threat from the Chinese Communist Party, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation between navies to maintain stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, expressed satisfaction with Japan’s invitation to the Philippines to observe the exercise, highlighting the shared vision for a rules-based international order and peace in the Indo-Pacific.

The military exercise involves approximately 30 ships and 40 aircraft, and is set to last from November 10 to November 20. The Philippines’ conflict with China in the South China Sea has escalated in recent weeks, leading the country to seek closer military cooperation with Japan.

The escalating tensions in the South China Sea were intensified by an incident on October 22, where a Chinese coast guard ship and a militia ship collided with Philippine coast guard and military supply ships on disputed shoals. The Philippines condemned the actions as “dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal.”

In response to ongoing provocations from China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Philippines and, along with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., announced the beginning of negotiations on a reciprocal military access agreement. Japan also provided a donation of 600 million yen ($4 million) to the Philippines to strengthen maritime security.

The joint military exercise and the deepening of military cooperation between Japan and the Philippines serve as a response to the aggressive actions of the Chinese Coast Guard in the region. As the exercise progresses, attention will be focused on how the involvement of the Philippines as an observer will impact maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

