Pact for Closer Defense Cooperation between the United States and Japan. And the green light for the deployment of more effective American military forces on the territory of the Asian ally. All in an anti-China function, to contain the Beijing-Moscow axis and to launch new safety “nets” in the Pacific.

The bilateral agreement came at the end of new negotiations on security issues in Washington between the delegations of the two countries and concerns all theaters of possible confrontation, from sea to land and space. Among the main changes, the reorganization of the 12th US Marine Regiment stationed in Japan which, said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will become “more lethal, agile and equipped with greater capabilities”. The unit will be based on Okinawa and equipped with rapid response arsenals. It will include in particular anti-ship missile batteries and other sophisticated systems.

An intensification of joint training activities and what is generally defined as a “realignment” of US forces in the region with the task of improving the response to any Chinese threats are expected. In space, the agreements discussed include the Pentagon’s ability to protect Japanese assets from attack.

China is concerned, both for its aggressiveness towards Taiwan and for relations with Russia

In the background are the concerns generated by the aggressive maneuvers implemented by the government of Xi Jinping towards Taiwan, even if the US military leaders do not consider imminent assaults or invasions. And the specters of new conflicts raised by the closest Russian-Chinese military relations.

The pact took shape during meetings of the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee at the State Department. A forum in preparation for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the White House this week. Tokyo has denounced the one posed by China as an “unprecedented strategic challenge”. And the American security doctrine just updated by Joe Biden indicates Beijing as a major long-term strategic adversary. Austin, flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese counterparts starting with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, stated at the end of the last meetings that Chinese forces are responsible for “recent very provocative behavior” and attempts to “establish a new normality”.

