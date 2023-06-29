Japan wants to relax arms export policy and seek military loosening – Global News – Southeast Net

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, June 28th(International Observation) Japan intends to relax its arms export policy and seek military loosening

Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Honghui

The joint working group for the revision of the “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer” established by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party, the ruling coalition of Japan, held a private meeting recently to roughly finalize the revision direction.

Analysts pointed out that according to the revision plan, Japan’s existing “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer” and its interpretation rules will undergo substantial changes, and even lift restrictions on the export of lethal weapons. Behind this change lies the motivation of the Japanese government to break through the post-war military restrictions, which will bring unstable factors to regional peace and stability.

A drastic relaxation is brewing

According to Japanese media reports, the revision direction of the “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer” revised at the meeting on the 21st of this month includes: the current principles stipulate that weapons can only be exported for the purpose of “beneficial to Japan’s national security”, and the discussion plan increases. The purpose of “aiding the invaded country”; the current principle stipulates that Japan can only export five types of weapons, such as “rescue” and “transportation”, which are mainly logistic types. Lift the ban on the export of weapons including lethal weapons; the current principle strictly prohibits the transfer of equipment jointly developed by Japan and other countries to third parties, and the research plan proposes to relax this ban.

After World War II, Japan promulgated the “Three Principles for Arms Exports”, strictly prohibiting the export of arms. In recent years, Japan has repeatedly broken through the original restrictions. In 2014, during the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer” was introduced to replace the original “Three Principles of Arms Export”, which greatly relaxed Japan’s decades-long restrictions on exporting arms and technology.

In December last year, the government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued three security policy documents, including the new version of the “National Security Strategy”, clearly proposing to amend the “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer” and its detailed rules to further expand arms exports. The Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party set up a relevant joint working group in April this year, conducted several rounds of secret room consultations, and finally formed the above-mentioned plan.

Analysts pointed out that although this modification plan is still under discussion, the trend of Japan’s policy of substantially relaxing arms exports has been determined.

seek military detachment

Limiting arms exports is a core policy principle of Japan’s pacifist constitutional philosophy. The new version of the three security policy documents issued at the end of last year completely abandoned the principle of “exclusive defense”. This research plan once again proves that Japan intends to significantly break through the post-war military taboo.

Analysts pointed out that expanding arms exports is an important tool for the Kishida government to achieve the so-called “military normalization” goal. The Kishida government created the Government Security Support (OSA) project, which includes a budget of about 2 billion yen this year to assist the military construction of the Philippines and other four countries. The OSA should be carried out according to the “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer”. Significant relaxation of the three principles would remove obstacles faced by the Kishida government in implementing the OSA.

In fact, the specific cases exposed by the Japanese media related to the relaxation of arms exports all reflect the strong military purpose of the Japanese government. For example, to lift the ban on exporting weapons to the “invaded country” is to consider exporting lethal weapons to Ukraine in exchange for NATO’s “entry into Asia” by expanding aid to Ukraine.

In addition, the Japanese government hopes to boost its military industry by relaxing restrictions on the transfer of weapons and equipment. Due to export restrictions, Japan’s military industry cannot enjoy the dividends of the international military industry market, and has been in trouble in recent years. Japan has decided to jointly develop a new generation of fighter jets with the United Kingdom and Italy, and the relaxation of arms export standards is intended to serve such projects.

cause widespread opposition

Although the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party jointly formed the revision working group for the “Three Principles of Defense Equipment Transfer”, the Liberal Democratic Party pushed for the expansion of arms exports, which aroused concern from the ruling ally of the Komeito Party. Natsuo Yamaguchi, representative of the Komeito Party, said that the Japanese people do not want to see weapons made in Japan being used to fight and kill people, and hoped that the joint working group would pay attention to this public opinion.

There are also many voices of opposition in Japanese society. Miho Aoi, a professor at Gakushuin University, said that the Japanese constitution renounces war and pursues pacifism, and Japanese public opinion will never condone the use of weapons made in Japan to kill people. Recently, some people claim that the export of “weapons of destruction is not prohibited”. This kind of statement can appear because the whole process of policy revision is a closed room negotiation without Congressional consideration. This practice of modifying and explaining the export of lethal weapons by playing tricks is absolutely unacceptable.

Japan’s “Asahi Shimbun” pointed out in an editorial that if weapons of destruction are provided, it will not only violate the principle of pacifism, but will also have a wide-ranging impact and aggravate regional tensions. The official newspaper of the Communist Party of Japan, “Red Flag”, commented that promoting and expanding arms exports is part of the Kishida government’s efforts to build a military state, and this dangerous plan cannot be allowed to succeed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

