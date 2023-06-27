Japan will allow the sale of emergency contraceptives without a prescription on a trial basis

After it approved the abortion pill in April, following many years of discussion, the Japanese government decided to also allow emergency contraceptives to be sold over the counter, without a prescription, already possible in many other countries. On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced that the sale will take place on an experimental basis until March next year at some pharmacies, which will have to coordinate with nearby obstetric and gynecological clinics. The government’s decision received strong public support and represents a major breakthrough for a country that has so far given little priority to women’s sexual health.

Unlike the abortion pill which is used to perform medical abortion by interrupting an ongoing pregnancy, emergency contraception is used to avoid or reduce the risk of pregnancy after unprotected or inadequately protected sexual intercourse.

Under current rules in Japan, women, including those who have been subjected to sexual violence, are required to go to clinics or hospitals to get a prescription for emergency contraceptives. In the past there had already been talk of the possibility of selling emergency contraceptives without a prescription, but the discussion had been stopped by the government over fears that easier access to these drugs could encourage “irresponsible use”, such as their systematic use at the end of any sexual intercourse. However, health professionals argue that making them more accessible would give victims of sexual assault more options and could reduce the need for abortions.

